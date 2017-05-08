Monday, 08 May 2017

Ride for Reuben

A WOMAN has organised a 24-hour spinathon to raise money for life-saving treatment for a friend’s son.

Yvette Kershaw, of Rokeby Drive, Tokers Green, will stage the event at The Club in Mapledurham from 10am tomorrow (Saturday).

Anyone can go along and ride for 30 minutes and there is a suggested donation of £5.

The proceeds will go towards the £250,000 needed to pay for treatment for three-year-old Reuben Virdee, who has neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer.

Mrs Kershaw, who is friends with his parents Jessica and Kulwant, from Maidenhead, is to take part in a 750-mile sponsored cycle ride later this month.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/ridefor
reuben

