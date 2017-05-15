'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A CLASSICAL guitar recital will take place at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard, next Friday at 7.30pm.
The performance will be given by Mihael Majetic, a Royal Academy of Music student. It will be followed by light refreshments. Entry is free.
15 May 2017
'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
