Exercise class

EXERCISE classes for the over-60s are being held in Gallowstree Common.

The Go Active Gold classes, which are run by South Oxfordshire District Council to encourage older people to stay active, take place at the Diamond Jubilee Pavilion, off The Hamlet.

Tai Chi classes are planned for Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 30. These cost £4 per session. Every Wednesday from 11.15am to 12.15pm there are Nordic walking classes in the recreation ground. These are free.

Booking is essential — call Simone Passeri on 07717 326661.

