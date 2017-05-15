Solicitor's mud run

A SOLICITOR from Henley is to compete in a 10km obstacle run for charity.

Peter Hopkins, who works for Mercers Solicitors in New Street, will be taking part in the Whole Hog challenge on the Hambleden Estate on Sunday.

The 53-year-old, who lives in Station Road, will have to complete a hilly course while negotiating various obstacles strewn with mud and water.

He is raising money for Ronald McDonald House, a charity run by fast-food chain McDonald’s which provides free accommodation for families with children in hospital.

He signed up after a representative from the charity gave a speech at a meeting of the Henley Business Partnership, of which his firm is a member.

Mr Hopkins said he was feeling confident as he had completed four half-marathons last year, including the Great North Run.

He said: “The only worrying thing is that I’m a team of one so I’ll be hoping that other people help me on some of the bigger challenges! I’m just hoping for good weather.

“My fund-raising arget of £125 is fairly low as I raised more than £1,300 for Sue Ryder last year and my friends and family are starting to get compassion fatigue.”

To donate, visit http://www.justgiving.com/

Peter-Hopkins4