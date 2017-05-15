a pub in Sonning Common held a charity Easter egg hunt. About 50 children and their families visited the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road, where staff had hidden more than 500 eggs in the garden. The event raised £402 for the charity Beating Bowel Cancer. There was also face painting, a raffle and a game of guess how many eggs in the jar. The event was organised by Leah Rumble, a member of the bar staff. She said: “The children seemed to absolutely love it. We hid all the eggs before they arrived. It was a very good day with good weather. It was a lot of fun.” Pictured with their eggs are, left to right, Dexter Penney, Freya, six, and Neve Hammond, four, and Ronnie Allen, Sienna Dungan, both three, and Kian Dungan, six