Beating bounds

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
THE annual beating the bounds walk in Peppard will take place on Sunday.
All are welcome to meet at the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane at 2pm when Rev James Stickings will give a blessing.
The beaters will walk three miles along the western boundary of the parish before returning to the pub. Hazel wands will be provided.
22 May 2017
More News:
Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say