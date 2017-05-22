Monday, 22 May 2017

Beating bounds

THE annual beating the bounds walk in Peppard will take place on Sunday.

All are welcome to meet at the Unicorn pub in Colmore Lane at 2pm when Rev James Stickings will give a blessing.

The beaters will walk three miles along the western boundary of the parish before returning to the pub. Hazel wands will be provided.

