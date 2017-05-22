Monday, 22 May 2017

Oratory choir visit Far East

A CHOIR from the Oratory School in Woodcote has returned from a tour of the Far East.

The boys sang Matthew Martin’s Oratory Mass at St John’s Cathedral, the main cathedral in Hong Kong, for the Feast of the Annunciation and performed live on television at Macau Cathedral.

They also attended both a recital and a singing masterclass at La Salle College in Hong Kong

