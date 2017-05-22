Monday, 22 May 2017

Open gardens

ELEVEN gardens in Ewelme will be open to the public next Sunday (May 28).

The allotments at the Cloister next to the church and Suffolk House will also be open. Entry costs £5, which is payable at any participating garden, and accompanied children go free.

Teas will be available at the watercress centre and plants will be on sale at Thatchings. Parking is free.

