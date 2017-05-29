Monday, 29 May 2017

Village fete

WHITCHURCH Hill fete will take place on the village recreation ground tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 5pm.

Attractions will include fairground rides, children’s games and races, hot food and drink, a bar, stalls run by local businesses and community groups and a fun dog show with agility and obedience tests. Admission is free.

