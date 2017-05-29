Steam rally to be bigger than ever

THE Stoke Row Steam Rally will take place on the weekend of June 10 and 11.

The event, which is held at Hill Bottom in Whitchurch Hill, will be staging its biggest ever display of timber tractors and will also include a new food fayre featuring specialist local producers.

The rally’s craft marquee has been enlarged and there will also be trade stalls and a beer tent selling real ale and cider.

The tent will host performances by country music act Root’n Toot’n and Victorian-style pub pianist Dr Busker.

Other attractions will include a vintage fun fair with dodgems, gallopers and swing boats plus displays by the Oxford Army Cadet Force marching band and “walking rugby” workshops run by Reading Rugby Club.

A Spitfire and a Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will perform a flypast on the Sunday.

The rally opens to the public at 10am on both days and runs until late on the Saturday and 5pm on the Sunday. Admission is £8 for adults, £6 for OAPs and £4 for children. Under-fives go free and family and camping tickets are also available.

For more information, visit stokerowsteamrally.com

Meanwhile, this year’s 54th Woodcote Rally will take place on the weekend of July 8 and 9.

More than 600 vintage and classic vehicles will be on display, including steam engines, cars, motorcycles, tractors and military vehicles.

There will be a steam and tractor working area including displays such as a tractor-driven reaper and binder, a threshing drum and a steam-driven sawmill which has appeared on Countryfile.

Displays in the main show ring will include a grand steam parade and various driving competitions.

There will also be a children’s area with a funfair, storytelling, inflatables, a Punch and Judy show, birds of prey displays, circus skills sessions, rescue donkeys, a dog agility show and face-painting.

A craft tent will have more than 40 exhibitors and there will be stationary engines, trade stands, country crafts demonstrations and an ale festival in association with CAMRA. Hot air balloon displays will depend on the weather.

Local musicians will perform throughout the weekend and Mighty Triple O will headline on the Saturday night. There will also be a free concert just for villagers on the Friday night featuring rock band Sub Zero.

Proceeds from the event, which is run by the Woodcote Charitable Association. will go towards a range of good causes in and around the village. Tickets bought in advance cost £8 for adults, £4 for children or £20 for families. Visit www.woodcoterally.org.uk

l Festival organisers are also seeking volunteers to marshal on the day and help set up and dismantle the event. Anyone who can help should call Bruce Jones on (01491) 680955.