Footballers celebrate

Monday, 29 May 2017
HUNDREDS of junior footballers attended an end-of-season party and awards ceremony.
Wargrave Girls’ FC held the event at the recreation ground off East View Road on Saturday.
Forty-two awards were presented to the club’s 15 teams, including the under-13s side who won their league and the under-10s Cobras who won their cup competition.
Treasurer Danny Malone won clubperson of the year while a special award was presented to David Bowcock, of the Berkshire County Girls’ Football League, for his work promoting girls’ football.
Before the awards, there was a football tournament involving all the girls.
Club chairman Bob Austen said: “The club is going very well. We have more than 250 girls and ladies playing regular football and have a very strong infrastructure.
“We rely on volunteers and thankfully I’ve got a very good bunch of people working with me.”
For more information, visit www.wargravegirlsfc.co.uk
