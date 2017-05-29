Footballers celebrate

HUNDREDS of junior footballers attended an end-of-season party and awards ceremony.

Wargrave Girls’ FC held the event at the recreation ground off East View Road on Saturday.

Forty-two awards were presented to the club’s 15 teams, including the under-13s side who won their league and the under-10s Cobras who won their cup competition.

Treasurer Danny Malone won clubperson of the year while a special award was presented to David Bowcock, of the Berkshire County Girls’ Football League, for his work promoting girls’ football.

Before the awards, there was a football tournament involving all the girls.

Club chairman Bob Austen said: “The club is going very well. We have more than 250 girls and ladies playing regular football and have a very strong infrastructure.

“We rely on volunteers and thankfully I’ve got a very good bunch of people working with me.”

For more information, visit www.wargravegirlsfc.co.uk