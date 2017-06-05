Sixties concert

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
Monday, 05 June 2017
TICKETS for Nottakwire’s summer concert have gone on sale.
It is called Those Were The Days and will focus on music from the Sixties.
It will be held at the village hall on June 24 at 3pm and June 25 at 2.30pm.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for seven- to 12-year-olds and are available from Occasions in Wood Lane.
All proceeds will go to charities and worthy causes in the village.
05 June 2017
