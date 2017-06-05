Monday, 05 June 2017

A TEA party to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday will be held in Henley. A total of 100 invited guests will attend the event, which is being organised by the Henley Business Partnership, will take place at the d:two centre in Market Place on Sunday, June 11 from 3pm to 5pm. There will be entertainment by singer Kitty Mazinsky and tea will be provided by Charlotte Cavanagh of Time for Tea. The venue will be decorated with bunting and Union flags. To volunteer or offer a raffle prize, email Gail Lewis at gail.lewis@
