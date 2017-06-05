Monday, 05 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Party and picnic day

THE fourth annual Shiplake party and picnic will take place at the memorial hall field next Sunday (June 11) from noon.

Attractions will include live music from Shiplake College students, Shiplake Community Choir, Pip & Adam and Rywolf as well as Regenerated playing rock and pop songs from the Sixties and Seventies.

There will be a children’s fun run at 1.30pm and a tug of war contest at 2.15pm plus face-painting, children’s craft corner, hay bale fun and the Shaddo dressing-up box.

You take your own picnic but there will be a fish and chip van, an ice cream van, Loddon beers and free tea and coffee.

If the weather is bad, the event will be held in the hall.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33