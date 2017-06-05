Monday, 05 June 2017

Charity toast

A SUMMER drinks reception at Phyllis Court Club in Henley raised £708.33 for good causes.

Scores of members and their guests enjoyed a selection of wines in the club’s ballroom while pianist James Church performed in the background.

The proceeds will be shared between the Thames Valley air ambulance and the Alexander Devine children’s hospice near Maidenhead, which are the club’s chosen charities for this year.

