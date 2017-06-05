Outdoor read

Monday, 05 June 2017

A STORYTIME session with a theme of outdoors will be held at Wargrave library on Monday, from 4pm to 4.30pm.

It is part of National Bookstart Week and children who attend will receive a free copy of Everybunny Dance by Ellie Sandall. There will also be arts and crafts and hidden teddy bears for youngsters to find.

