Outdoor read

New rail timetable 'will affect reliability'
RAIL passengers from Wargrave say a new timetable ... [more]
Monday, 05 June 2017
A STORYTIME session with a theme of outdoors will be held at Wargrave library on Monday, from 4pm to 4.30pm.
It is part of National Bookstart Week and children who attend will receive a free copy of Everybunny Dance by Ellie Sandall. There will also be arts and crafts and hidden teddy bears for youngsters to find.
05 June 2017
