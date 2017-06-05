Monday, 05 June 2017

33rd VW show

THE 33rd VW Expo show will take place at Stonor Park on Sunday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the show, which will feature a concours d’elegance with 180 Volkswagens, Audis and Porsches, displays of VW models, 150 trade stands, a car boot sale and live music.

The show is organised by the Association of British VW Clubs.

