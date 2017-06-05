Six of the best chefs

SIX top chefs are to host a supper evening at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on June 13.

The evening event will be held in the riverside pavilion and is in support of this year’s inaugural Henley Food Festival on September 16 and 17.

Ryan Simpson and Liam Trotman, of Orwells restaurant in Shiplake, will provide a four-course meal along with guest chefs Pip Lacey, of Murano in Mayfair, Atul Kochnar and Ganapati Prabhu, of Sindhu at the Compleat Angler in Marlow, and Mark Tilling, the winner of last year’s Bake Off Crème de la Crème.

There will be a champagne and canapé reception and each course will be matched with a different wine.

Antiques expert and television presenter Jonty Hearnden will compère a live auction and silent auction in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice near Maidenhead and prizes will include artworks from his personal collection.

Tickets cost £210 per person and are available from

www.thehenleyfoodfestival.co.uk