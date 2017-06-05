Crowds flock to retro car boot sale

MORE than 2,800 people attended the second antique and vintage car boot sale at Stonor Park on Sunday.

There were more than 200 stalls selling ornaments, furniture, clothing, books, records and jewellery.

Henley town councillor David Eggleton was selling clothing, ornaments, furniture and jewellery.

Rachel Jones, from Tadley, was offering a number of old Henleybusiness signs from Brakspear, Cafe Le Raj and Tomalin & Son.

She said: “I came to the event last year and had a successful day selling things so came back. There is a good variety of things for sale and the dealers are all really friendly.”

Jane Lee, marketing manager at Stonor Park, said: “We wanted the event to focus on vintage, antique and retro and I think that’s what we did. You could have spent the whole day getting around all the stalls.

“We will take on board everything people say about the event and try to adhere to their wishes as much as we can but we feel it is going in the right direction. We’re delighted for all the local people who keep coming back to support the event.”

There will be another vintage and antique car boot sale in the autumn.