Record numbers take to the water for third floral flotilla

Dozens of boats decorated with flowers and plants took part in a procession on the River Thames in Henley to mark the end of a gardening festival.

The boats, which included a group or rowers from Phyllis Court Club and an amphibious car, took to the water for the third annual floral flotilla for the Chelsea Fringe Henley on Sunday (4), with a record number taking part.

Hundreds of people gathered in Mill Meadows to watch them set off upstream, before they turned around at Marsh and headed back through Henley Bridge.

Other spectators stood on the bridge to get a good look at the crafts as they passed by, before they turned again at Phyllis Court Club and returned to the meadows.

Mayor Kellie Hinton was in one boat, Snowdrop, with her daughter Hallie and fellow town councillors Dave Eggleton and Glen Lambert.

Tim Richardson, founder and director of Chelsea Fringe, also attended this year’s event, going in a boat called Mrs Bouquet with the Henley organiser Victoria Newton and her husband Barry.

Mrs Newton said: “It’s gone really well, we have just over 20 boats and the level of decoration has gone through the roof.

“It’s amazing and we’ve got all sorts of people here, locals and tourists so it’s fantastic.”

On land, families gathered for picnics in Mill Meadows, while live music was played at the bandstand and stalls were open selling food and drink, including cakes made by members of the Henley branch of the Women’s Institute.