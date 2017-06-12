Monday, 12 June 2017

Roman dinner

A CHARITY dinner with a difference will be held at St Katharine’s Parmoor on Friday, June 30.

It will consist of several courses of authentic Roman recipes served with accompanying historical explanations and anecdotes provided by Dr Jill Eyers, an archaeologist who featured on the BBC’s Digging for Britain.

Guests may bring their own drinks to the event, which is in aid of Sue Ryder.

Tickets costs £28 each and must be booked. Call 01494 881037 or send an email to office@srpf.org.uk

