Salvage fair back

THE Salvo fair will be held at the Fawley Hill estate for the third year running on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.

Visitors can buy a range of reclaimed materials and antiques, including architectural, decorative, garden, mid-century and industrial pieces.

This year’s event will have a “green living” theme and will include vintage fashion stands and Silo at Salvo, a pop-up restaurant run by “zero waste” chef Douglas McMaster, from Brighton.

The hosts, Sir William and Lady McAlpine, will be offering steam train rides and visitors will be able to see the estate’s miniature railway.

The fair will open with a gala preview party and drinks reception on the Friday night .

The proceeds will go to Smart Works, a charity that helps women who are unemployed or on a low income to improve their career prospects.

For information and tickets, visit www.salvofair.com