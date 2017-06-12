Gardeners harvest £300 with sale of homegrown plants

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
Monday, 12 June 2017
SCORES of people visited the annual plant sale staged by Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society.
The event at Sonning Common village hall raised more than £300 for society funds with the sale of plants grown by members in their gardens, greenhouses or allotments. Chairman Nigel Crush said: “The sale went very well.
“The money goes towards the running of the society, which helps us pay for the autumn and spring shows. It covers the cost of hiring rooms and things like that. The event is social as well as being about fund-raising.”
Other community groups rented tables at the sale.
These included Sonning Common WI, the Thames Valley air ambulance, Cancer Research and Blesma, an armed forces charity supporting limbless veterans.
The society’s autumn show will take place at the village hall on September 2 from 2pm to 4pm.
