Prize tales

Monday, 12 June 2017
THE Friends of Sonning Common Library have launched a short story competition for children.
Prizes will be awarded in three categories of ages, seven and under, 11 and under and 16 and under.
The deadline for entries (up to 750 words) is September 1. Send them by email to to friendsofsonningcommon
library@gmail.com
