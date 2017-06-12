Monday, 12 June 2017

Prize tales

THE Friends of Sonning Common Library have launched a short story competition for children.

Prizes will be awarded in three categories of ages, seven and under, 11 and under and 16 and under.

The deadline for entries (up to 750 words) is September 1. Send them by email to to friendsofsonningcommon
library@gmail.com

