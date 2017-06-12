Sonning Hydro electric plant opens

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
The £700,000 plant consists of a 25-tonne Archimedes screw on the River Thames at the village
This will be sold to the National Grid under the Government’s “feed-in” tariff scheme for green projects. Construction by
Hugo and Annabel Gamble, who own the site, attended the opening ceremony along with Sonning
Mr Lane said: “All our people who have been involved in this development are immensely proud. We hope it provides the inspiration for others to look for similar opportunities to improve the environment, while at the same time growing their businesses.”
Mr Gamble said: “For many years, we have stood at this point and thought it would be a very good place from which to generate green electricity from hydropower. We had a licence and a rather sketchy vision of what might be, but
The ceremony was followed by a reception at the yacht club.
12 June 2017
More News:
Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say