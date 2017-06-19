Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help carry out maintenance work on Peppard and Kingwood commons.

Monthly work parties take place across the parish. Anyone who is interested, should contact Liz Longley on 
clerk@nettlebed-commons
.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33