Monday, 19 June 2017

Pony rides

PONY rides will be among the attractions at the Wyfold Riding for the Disabled summer fun day tomorrow (Saturday).

The event at Wyfold Court, in Peppard, runs from noon to 3pm and will showcase the charity and its riders’ achievements and give family and friends chance to enjoy a barbecue and games.

