Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
PONY rides will be among the attractions at the Wyfold Riding for the Disabled summer fun day tomorrow (Saturday).
The event at Wyfold Court, in Peppard, runs from noon to 3pm and will showcase the charity and its riders’ achievements and give family and friends chance to enjoy a barbecue and games.
19 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say