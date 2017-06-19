Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

eadline

GILLOTTS School will hold a summer party to mark the end of the school year on Friday, July 14. This will be from 5.30pm onwards on the school field, off Gillotts Lane, Henley, and people are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit on. The event is organised by the Gillotts Parents’ Association and there will be music, a barbecue, inflatables and a raffle. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33