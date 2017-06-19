Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Flyers fund

A DINNER held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley last Friday raised almost £6,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Sixty-four guests listened to a talk by wing commander Andy Green, the first person to break the sound barrier on land, and the world land speed record holder. There was also a raffle and auction.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33