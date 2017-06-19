Flyers fund

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
A DINNER held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley last Friday raised almost £6,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Sixty-four guests listened to a talk by wing commander Andy Green, the first person to break the sound barrier on land, and the world land speed record holder. There was also a raffle and auction.
19 June 2017
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
