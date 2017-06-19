Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Open gardens

GARDENS in Bix and the Assendons will be open to the public on June 24 from 2pm to 5pm to raise money towards the extension fund for St James’s Church.

Ten gardens will be open for viewing and are sign-posted from Bix or Middle Assendon. Entry is £5 per adult and children free. Teas will be available from Bix village hall and in Mill Close, Middle Assendon.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33