Open gardens

GARDENS in Bix and the Assendons will be open to the public on June 24 from 2pm to 5pm to raise money towards the extension fund for St James’s Church.

Ten gardens will be open for viewing and are sign-posted from Bix or Middle Assendon. Entry is £5 per adult and children free. Teas will be available from Bix village hall and in Mill Close, Middle Assendon.