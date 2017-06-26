Regatta feast

Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
THE Henley qualifiers’ barbecue will be held at Leander Club today (Friday) from 5pm to 8.30pm. It is open to members, non-members, friends and visiting crews and pets are welcome. There will be a cash bar.
26 June 2017
More News:
Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Band celebrates 40th anniversary with outdoor concert
HUNDREDS of people attended a 40th anniversary ... [more]
Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and
MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair ... [more]
POLL: Have your say