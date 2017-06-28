Henley Royal Regatta 2017 : Wednesday race report

Oh crumbs! Biscuit maker shocked to win business award
Wednesday, 28 June 2017
9:00am
81 races in total today and City of Oxford, against Thames Rowing Club, have the honour of the first race of 2017, on a dull grey but not windy morning. Rain overnight will have raised the river but won’t affect the stream, given the river has been 14cms lower than normal – swimmers on Sunday had the luxury of 21 degrees.
There is very light traffic on the river at this time of the day so this should be a good fast race.
Two nervous coxes line up their crews and you can hear the gentle rumble of the launch that will follow them.
Both coxes have their hands up and are making adjustments. As soon as the hands are down the umpire calls Attention, slight pause, go.
The initial first couple of hundred meters is crucial dealing with the currents against Temple Island. Both crews clean out of the blocks and out of the buoys into the booms. As they reach the booms the crews are level with a really solid start.
They
Both crews have raced a very straight course and the umpire hasn’t had to do any work – which is probably a relief to Boris Yankov who had some controversial calls last year.
The Thames crew is staying in their bubble and are under rating the Oxford Crew who have just put in a push at the public enclosure still going for the line. The decrease the distance between the boats but
Temple
Brookes won this last year against Harvard. Again at the
A very neat race but Oxford Brookes pull out and take it up as they come into the public enclosures with a long powerful stroke. They are in command of the race and it looks like it’s 2-0 to the Bucks station.
Clapping from Stewards and Oxford Brookes win over Imperial by a length.
9:10 Princess Elizabeth Cup – King’s School Chester against Winchester College
Winchester
Winchester
Winchester
This looks like an easy verdict as Winchester lower the rate as they take the applause into the finish. 3-0 to the
Winchester beat
9:15 Wyfold UTS Haberfield
The first international crew racing against a tideway crew. Auriol
Auriol
The Australians have a comfortable row to the finish line. The first win
9:20
An all American line up of coxed fours. Both crews put in a hard start and this is going to be a tough race with a slight lead from Colgate at Upper Thames.
This is really tight in the middle section of the race.
This is real side by side racing with both crews feeling and seeing the others energy and rate changes.
Colgate shorten and take the rate up – Do they have this race? As they hit the Grandstand both crews giving their all in the last 100m. Colgate
A tough opening race to get to the next day at Henley Royal Regatta.
9:30 Fawley Challenge Cup - Marlow Rowing Club against Lea Rowing Club
There seems to be a pause at the start.
Lea are given an official warning for being late on the start, and awarded a false start. This is a race for junior boys in quads so it could be an issue with nerves. Not often you see such offences. Lea have a wobble but they are ahead at the end of Temple island by a canvas as Marlow are in their stride early.
Marlow don’t seem to react to Lea moving out at the 500m mark and into the Barn Bar they are moving to a length. Marlow will have to dig deep against the east-end boys in orange. Through Fawley to Upper Thames there is clear water and the Lea are very much into their stride, commanding the race.
Lea continue to push away from Marlow and look composed doing their thing – maybe it’s the sunglasses despite it’s still very grey and dull here in Henley. Marlow take the rate up as they look round the two man making the calls. At the public enclosures you can hear the supporters yelling to get Marlow back into the race.
Marlow dig deep as they come to stewards, but it doesn’t look like they will take the win earlier in the season into Henley. Lea win comfortably despite that early issue with timing.
9:35 Thames Challenge Cup - Kingston Rowing Club vs Molesey
Molesey have to correct off of the start and both crews are stroke for stroke as they come up to the 500 m mark. Kingston edge a slight lead as they hit Remenham church.
Molesey are still in touch at Upper Thames, but Kingston move again to push to a length lead over Molesey. This is a real turn-around from the last regatta where Molesey won.
Kingston beat Molesey –last years winners. Kingston will be ecstatic.
9:40 Temple - Yale vs University College London
Another tweak from the Yale cox steering the crew next to Temple Island but they take a commanding lead against UL into the 500 m mark. The wind is getting up and UL seem to be a little outclassed by the Yale crew who are making a distinctive sound as they power up the course. American crews tend to have a very strong finish to the stroke and are chaining the puddles. This is a good row, with the cox at them every stroke, despite the clear water they have.
The varsity boat beat Harvard in their university clash, and are having a strong confident row up the course, being in total control over UL, who despite the fact they have taken the rate up are not making a dent in the Yale lead.
Yale win comfortably with a solid powerful row, never looking fazed by the challenge of UL.
9:45 Princess Elizabeth Bedford School vs Eton College
Two schools eights. Eton beat St Pauls in the final of this race last year.
A very tight race off the start, with good steering from both coxes. Eton have a slight advantage over Bedford at Remenham Church. Coach Alex Henshilwood has a strong set up in the Eton crew and Eton are showing the depth of talent as they move to a couple of lengths lead at Upper Thames. Bedford will have to work hard to stay in touch.
At public enclosures the Eton crew lift despite their lead and move to clear water over Bedford.
Guin Batten is umpiring this race, her first, in a distinctive white blazer. She will have officiated over a clean race with Eton winning comfortably over Bedford.
9:50 Wyfold – Radley Mariners vs Maidenhead Rowing Club
Maidenhead have a wobble at temple. It’s really challenging these uncoxed boats along the island. Within the booms the Radley Mariners move into Maidenhead but Maidenhead have a lead of a length at Fawley. The Maidenhead boat is frig rigged so there are two bow siders following each other, with the stroke man steering.
The boats get a little too close together as they pass Upper Thames and are warned by the umpire. Maidenhead have to move out of the middle of the water. Radley Mariners have a wobble on the steering and are warned. Then Maidenhead move into the middle and the flag moves to them being warned. This is a bit of a meander along the course. Not the way you wish to eb introduced to Matthew Pinsent as an umpire.
Maidenhead have the lead into enclosures and are comfortable though Radley are fighting on.
Maidenhead win over Radley Mariners.
10:00 temple bath University vs Kings College Queensland Australia
Welcome to Henley Royal Regatta 2017, the 178th year of the event, held on the River Thames in Henley, over a boomed course covering 2,112 metres (1 mile, 550 yards). This is side by side racing at its best, where the winner can be decided in the last five strokes – as happened last year when a boat hit the booms 2meters from the finish line. What will racing hold this year?
For local Henley
Star and Arrow,
For local Henley rowers the big events are going to be the Upper Thames race at
Star and Arrow,
