Monday, 03 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Open nursery

KIDMORE End Pre-School will hold an open morning for prospective parents and children on Friday, July 14.

This will take place at the pre-school’s base in the parish room in Wood Lane from 9.30am to 10.30am.

For more information, email Emma Hawker at enquiries@keps.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33