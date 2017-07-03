Open nursery

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
KIDMORE End Pre-School will hold an open morning for prospective parents and children on Friday, July 14.
This will take place at the pre-school’s base in the parish room in Wood Lane from 9.30am to 10.30am.
For more information, email Emma Hawker at enquiries@keps.co.uk
03 July 2017
More News:
Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Scout leader honoured for more than 40 years of service
A MAN from Goring has been honoured for 41 years ... [more]
Councils disagree over land earmarked for new bypass
TALKS are to be held to try to secure an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say