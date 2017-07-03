Revels films

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
THE next film to be screened by the Peppard Revels will The Imitation Game, a drama based on the work of Alan Turing at Bletchley Park.
This will be at Peppard War Memorial Hall on October 20. On November 24 the film will be Paddington, which is based on Michael Bond’s children’s book.
For more information, visit www.peppardrevels.org.uk
03 July 2017
