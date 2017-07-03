Monday, 03 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Revels films

THE next film to be screened by the Peppard Revels will The Imitation Game, a drama based on the work of Alan Turing at Bletchley Park.

This will be at Peppard War Memorial Hall on October 20. On November 24 the film will be Paddington, which is based on Michael Bond’s children’s book.

For more information, visit www.peppardrevels.org.uk 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33