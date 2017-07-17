Give it some welly

TV presenter Ben Fogle and his family were among thousands of people to attend a children’s adventure challenge weekend near Henley.

The fourth annual Little Welly “Goes Wild”, featuring an obstacle course, took place at the Culden Faw Estate.

The children ran, jumped, climbed, swung, slid and crawled around the 3km course featuring 30 obstacles and were joined by their parents and carers.

The event also featured laser tag, parkour demonstrations and workshops, children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers, pony rides, den building, football darts, a toddler course, bungee trampolining and live music.

Fogle said: “Running through mud, wading through rivers, swinging over water and crawling under barbed wire could not have been more fun. The children agreed that it was the highlight of the year — and the parents had to agree.”

Event founder Rachel Hughes said: “The team are passionate about instilling a love and appreciation for being outside and active in the next tech-centric generation and we really saw that this weekend. It was incredible.”