Coffee meet

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
SONNING Common WI will hold its next coffee morning on Wednesday.
This will be at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane from 10.30am to noon.
Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available plus stalls selling books, crafts, produce, jams and jewellery.
