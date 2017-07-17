Party for club

A VILLAGE party will be held in Nettlebed to raise money for the cricket club.

Party on the Rec will take place from 2pm to 11pm tomorrow (Saturday) and will feature live music, circus skills workshops, zorb football and a bouncy castle, as well as stalls selling food and drink.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £15 on the day, with pensioners paying £5 or £6 and children £2.50 or £3.50.

They can be bought from Life at Nettlebed in High Street or by emailing

Jodi Butler on jodimb@hot

mail.co.uk