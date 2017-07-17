Golf day raises £10,000 in aid of gardening therapy group

A GOLF day for a charity in Peppard raised £10,000.

The Ways and Means Trust, based at Manor Farm, off the B481, organised the event to mark 50 years since the charity was founded.

Golfers played 50 holes at Caversham Heath Golf Club on June 22, starting at 5am and finishing at 4pm.

The group included Steve Woolaway, Simon Dicketts, Stuart Walker, Gary Pugh, John Purnell, Mike Mead, Brian Connolly, Chris Fuller, John Beville, Paul Barras, Barney Wytchard and Caroline Dover.

The charity provided the golfers with food and drink to take round with them.

Frances Hill, the charity’s chief executive, took a group of service users to visit the golfers to thank them for their fund-raising.

She said: “It was a wonderful event and so kind of the golfers, volunteers and Caversham Heath Golf Club to give their time, as well as the generous donations from all of those who sponsored them to help raise such an incredible amount of money for this small, community charity.”

The charity is also known as Greenshoots, the horticultural therapy gardening and plant nursery arm of the group, which has been based in Peppard for nearly 20 years.

It was founded by Dr David Duncan, a consultant psychiatrist attached to the former Borocourt Hospital, in the village. The charity helps adults with learning, physical or mental health disabilities to provide training, socialisation and work experience opportunities.

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/golf

challenge50/50