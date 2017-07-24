Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
THE next meeting of the Sonning Common Business Collaboration will take place on September 11.
The networking group will meet at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road from 10.30am to noon.
Numbers are limited. To register your interest, email kathrynfellphotography@hotmail.co.uk
24 July 2017
More News:
Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Village centre roads to miss out on ultrafast broadband
VILLAGERS in the centre of Wargrave are set to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say