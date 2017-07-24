Monday, 24 July 2017

A SUPERCAR family fun day will take place in Peppard on July 23.

Organised by Thames Valley Ferrari Owners’ Club, it will take place at Blounts Farm, off Blounts Court Road, with the car park next door at Johnson Matthey.

There will be a static display of cars and Maranello Ferrari will be displaying the latest models. 

The event is to raise money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which will showcase its helicopter on the day. Admission is £5 and children go free.

