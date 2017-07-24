Meet friends and relax

Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
SOCIALISING sessions for older people will take place at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.
Age UK runs the “good companions” sessions where older people meet with others in a relaxed and friendly environment. The group meets every Friday from 10am to 3pm and each session costs £12.50, including refreshments and a hot lunch.
A free taster session can be arranged, call 01235 849 434 or email network@ageukox
fordshire.org.uk
24 July 2017
More News:
Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Village centre roads to miss out on ultrafast broadband
VILLAGERS in the centre of Wargrave are set to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say