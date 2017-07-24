Meet friends and relax

SOCIALISING sessions for older people will take place at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Age UK runs the “good companions” sessions where older people meet with others in a relaxed and friendly environment. The group meets every Friday from 10am to 3pm and each session costs £12.50, including refreshments and a hot lunch.

A free taster session can be arranged, call 01235 849 434 or email network@ageukox

fordshire.org.uk