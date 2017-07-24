Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Meet friends and relax

SOCIALISING sessions for older people will take place at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Age UK runs the “good companions” sessions where older people meet with others in a relaxed and friendly environment. The group meets every Friday from 10am to 3pm and each session costs £12.50, including refreshments and a hot lunch.

A free taster session can be arranged, call 01235 849 434 or email network@ageukox
fordshire.org.uk 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33