Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
FOUR morris dancing troupes are performing in Henley on Tuesday.
OBJ Morris, Phoenix Morris, Taeppas Tump Morris and Aldbrickham Step Clog will be in Falaise Square from about 8pm.
Afterwards they will perform at the Queen Victoria pub, in Market Place.
24 July 2017
More News:
Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Village centre roads to miss out on ultrafast broadband
VILLAGERS in the centre of Wargrave are set to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say