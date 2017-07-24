A BREAKFAST meeting of the 3FM business networking group, which is hosted by the Henley Business Partnership, will take place today (Friday) in Henley.

The guest speaker is Mark Harris, who is also known as the Enterprise Doctor, from Marlow, who will be giving a talk titled “know like trust — the sales journey”.

Arrival is from 8am with the meeting running from 8.30am to 9.30am at Strada in Bell Street. The next meeting will be on August 18. Admission costs £15 for non-members and £10 for members.