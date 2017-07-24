Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Monday, 24 July 2017
AN ADVENTURE race will take place on the Culden Faw estate in Hambleden on Saturday.
The Second World War themed “The Great Escape” 10km obstacle race challenges competitors to escape from a prisoner of war camp, within two hours.
For more information, visit www.intrepid-events
.com/the-great-escape
24 July 2017
More News:
Rainbows still shine after first term with new management
GORING’S Rainbows group has enjoyed a successful ... [more]
Village centre roads to miss out on ultrafast broadband
VILLAGERS in the centre of Wargrave are set to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say