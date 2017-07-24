Monday, 24 July 2017

Great escape

AN ADVENTURE race will take place on the Culden Faw estate in Hambleden on Saturday.

The Second World War themed “The Great Escape” 10km obstacle race challenges competitors to escape from a prisoner of war camp, within two hours.

For more information, visit www.intrepid-events
.com/the-great-escape 

