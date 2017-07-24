Monday, 24 July 2017

Concerts of Sixties songs raises £1,150 for good causes

A COMMUNITY singing group in Sonning Common has raised £1,150 for charity.

Nottakwire gave two performances at the village hall in Wood Lane last month performing songs from the Sixties.

The money will go to Sonning Common First Responders (£400), the village health centre (£200), Club SC youth club (£200), Hearing Dogs for Deaf People (£200) and Sonning Common Magazine (£150). There will also be a donation of £200 to the Grenfell Tower disaster victims.

The concert, titled “Those Were the Days”, included songs by Peter Seeger, The Animals and Simon and Garfunkel. Susan Rusman also sang a solo rendition of Bob Dylan's The Times They Are A-Changin and the second half of both performances, included 15 Beatles songs.

Margaret Moola, who founded the choir with Elaine Williams, said: “The audiences loved the programme with many people saying they knew  all the numbers and were uplifted by the whole afternoon.”

Choir members also made cakes for the audience and nine bottles of wine were won on each day as part of a lottery.

