Families get into spirit of wild west at themed pub party

A WILD west themed family fun day took place at a pub in Kidmore End.

The New Inn, in Chalkhouse Green Road, raised £650 to be split between the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common and Kidmore End Parish Council.

About 120 people attended the event in the pub’s grounds on Saturday where there was a daytime barbecue and evening hog roast, organised by Paul Jenkins, from Sonning Common.

The attractions included a tractor run organised by John Lambourne, from Sonning Common, as well as live music from 4th Era and Tractor Live.

There was also a raffle, bouncy castle and face-painting all day. Hay bales were put into the gardens for people to sit on and bunting was put up for decoration.

Dora Szymborska, landlady of the pub, thanked Mr Jenkins and Mr Lambourne for helping to organise the event. She also thanked Lucy McAdden, who did the facepainting.

She said: “It was a fabulous day, absolutely lovely, and it was very successful for us. We chose to raise money for Fish in Sonning Common and the parish council as they could always do with a bit more support. We are a community pub and we wanted to support these two local organisations.

“We definitely want to hold more community events in the future. We have had lovely feedback and I hope we can organise something for the end of August or start of September.”