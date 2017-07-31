Monday, 31 July 2017

WI lock teas

THE Cleeve-by-Goring branch of the WI will be serving teas at Goring Lock from 2.30pm until 5pm on August 13 and 27.

The Goring and Streatley Concert Band will perform on the first date.

Cream teas will also be served at an open day to be held at Withymead nature reserve on August 27.

