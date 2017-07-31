WI lock teas

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
THE Cleeve-by-Goring branch of the WI will be serving teas at Goring Lock from 2.30pm until 5pm on August 13 and 27.
The Goring and Streatley Concert Band will perform on the first date.
Cream teas will also be served at an open day to be held at Withymead nature reserve on August 27.
