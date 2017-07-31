Produce show

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
CAVERSHAM Horticultural Society will hold its annual show at Emmer Green Primary School on Saturday, September 9 from 2pm to 4.30pm.
The prizes will be presented by society president Les Cooper and there will also be a plant and bulb sale and raffle as well as refreshments.
31 July 2017
