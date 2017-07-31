Festival charity dinner

THE Henley Food Festival is to host a charity patrons’ supper at the River and Rowing Museum on Tuesday.

The event will include a four-course supper cooked by Ryan Simpson and Liam Trotman, of Orwells restaurant in Shiplake, Pip Lacey, who appeared on Great British Menu, Mark Tilling, winner of Bake Off Creme de la Creme, and Ganapati Prabu, head chef at Sindhu in Marlow. TV presenter and antiques expert Jonty Hearnden will conduct a live auction featuring items from his personal art collection.

All proceeds will go to the Alexander Devine children’s hospice, which is due to open in at Maidenhead this summer.

The guests will include Henley Royal Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave and his wife Ann.