Church jazz

Monday, 07 August 2017
A JAZZ concert in aid of the parish churches in Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill will take place on September 23.
The performance at St John’s in Whitchurch Hill will feature the Roy Bailey Big Band playing the music of Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and others.
Drinks will be served across the road at Goring Heath parish hall.
It is the first event organised by the Friends of St Mary’s and St John’s, a charity set up last year to preserve the two churches.
Tickets (£10) are available from Kit Marriott on 07813 948448, Lissie Steward on 07751 789107 or Tim Suiter on 07930 490808.
